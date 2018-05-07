Investigators have released an image of a second female witness who was seen driving the getaway car connected with the Adairsville shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 770-773-7711 extension 1003 or 678-245-2574.
ORIGINAL STORY:
APD, GBI looking for witness and suspect in QuikTrip shooting
Early in the morning of Monday, May 7, 2018, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Adairsville Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred at QuikTrip, located at 961 Hwy 140 N.W. in Adairsville.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim in his truck with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified by GBI as Jonathan Michael Meyer, age 30, of Clearwater, Fla., was life-flighted to a local hospital for his injuries.
The Adairsville Police Department, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is investigating the incident. The Police Department is looking for the suspect vehicle which is described as a 4-door light-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, mid to late 90’s model.
According to the GBI, the suspect is male and was wearing a light-colored T- shirt, dark backpack, and a dark ball cap.
Also, the department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a white female who may be a witness and may be able to identify the suspect. The white female has a distinguishing mark or bruise on the inside portion of her left thigh above the knee and is described as a white female, brown hair, wearing a camouflage t-shirt and shorts.
Any information that might be helpful please contact Det. Anthony King at 770-773-7711 extension 1003 or 678-245-2574.