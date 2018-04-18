During the first April meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners last Tuesday, discussion was held on a FirstNet Agreement to provide digital wireless telecommunications equipment and services for Gordon County.
“What that means is, that certain of our designated first responders and public safety personnel will be guaranteed priority cell phone tower access in the event of an emergency which might result in either a limited cell phone availability or high usage,” said Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter.
An emergency like a tornado was given as an example, when citizens would be calling to check on family members and loved ones, limiting cell phone availability due to high usage.
According to Ledbetter, firefighters, policemen/deputies and other first responders will have guaranteed cell phone service so they can talk to each other during emergency situations.
“It’s got a second level of service to where those departments can designate other county folks who might not always need to be priority, but might be necessary (to have guaranteed service),” continued Ledbetter. He pointed out, as an example, Commission Chair Becky Hood, who might need to make an emergency declaration during an emergency event, or certain positions in public works where priority cell phone service would be needed.
Ledbetter told the Board that while there would be a slight increase in price, they would receive an enhanced level of service. He recommended the service and the Board approved the request.
The Board also approved a budget amendment for the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office for the condemnation of a patrol car that was wreck recently. The $6250 budget amendment was passed.
A proclamation was also signed for April in recognition of National Donate Life Month, which promotes local, regional and national activities to help encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to celebrate those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.
The Gordon County Board of Commissioners meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Gordon County Administration Building, located on North Wall Street in downtown Calhoun.