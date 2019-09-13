Calhoun Deputy Fire Chief Terry Mills confirmed Friday morning that the industrial fire at Clean Sweep on Nance Road is now being investigated as a potential arson.
Gordon County Firefighters were handling another fire at Clean Sweep on Nance Road while city crews were busy at the DHM Adhesives fire on South Wall Street near downtown Calhoun early Friday.
A fire caused heavy interior damage at the business early Monday morning, but Gordon County Division Chief Nathan Saylors said people driving by the business called 911 Friday morning after seeing smoke coming from the building.
Saylors said responders found multiple hot spots and they were still actively putting out the fire just before noon on Friday. He said fire and insurance investigators were on scene Friday.
Reported previously:
An industrial fire started late Sunday night resulted in flames at the Clean Sweep business located at 127 Nance Road.
Calhoun Fire Department Deputy Chief Terry Mills and Gordon County Fire Chief Doug Ralston, who assisted with the fire, both said the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.
Mills said a 911 dispatch call came in at around 9:30 p.m. and that fire and police were on the scene within minutes. The fire department immediately went to work extinguishing the flames, which had already spread across much of the building.
"It was a fully-involved fire when we arrived. It took us about six hours to contain it," Mill said in a phone interview on Monday morning. "We are still here now, putting out hot spots."
The fire resulted in no injuries, but Mills said that the damage to the building itself was extensive. No other structures were harmed.
"It's a metal building, so it's not completely gone, but it was a major fire involving about 90 percent of the structure," Mills said.