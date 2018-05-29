UPDATE: Change of location announced for dog obedience classes

A change of location has been announced for dog obedience classes being held throughout the month of June.
The classes will now be held all five Saturdays of June, beginning Saturday, June 2, at 832 Old Rome-Dalton Road in Calhoun.
Outdoor Dog Obedience Classes will be offered by Sue Van Buren, who has more than 40 years of dog training experience.
Van Buren and Carl (Alliance of Therapy Dog Team) visit area libraries and schools, and during these visits, children have shown an interest in Canine Education and Training. Therefore, Sue is offering classes for a cost: All Saturdays in June, two early morning outdoor Obedience Classes for Children and a Beginner Class for adults and those interested in becoming Therapy Dog Teams.
Cost of the class is $60.
At 8 a.m. each Saturday, a K-9 Kids Class will be held. This is a 60 minute K-9 education and basic obedience class offered to children ages 8 - 18 years. A parent or guardian must be on hand to assist their child as needed.
At 9 a.m. each Saturday, a 45-minute adult class will be held in Basic Obedience, especially for those interested in becoming a Therapy Dog Team.
Only non-aggressive dogs will be allowed to take the classes. The classes will be held in an open-air pavilion. Participants are asked to bring:
Payment of $60
Shot record
Flat buckle collar and 4-6 foot leash
Lots of small treats
Potty bags
Water dish and water
Class size is limited; register A.S.A.P. by calling 770-878-8175.