Calhoun police continue on Monday to investigate the separate deaths of two men who were found in separate areas of Calhoun on Sunday, July 15.
According to a media release from the Calhoun Police Department, around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 15, the CPD was contacted in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area off Kirby Road, near the bike trail, on the west side of Calhoun. Deputies had searched the area throughout the weekend in response to a missing person's report.
Detectives from the CPD, along with the GBI Crime Scene Unit arrived and processed the scene, retrieving evidence in an attempt to uncover a cause of death.
Detectives determined the body was that of 31-year-old Jordon Luke Baldridge, of Calhoun, who was reported missing by his family on Friday, July 13. Baldridge's body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for examination.
"I would like to thank the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, for their assistance in this matter," said Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle. "Both agency's assistance in this investigation has proven to be invaluable."
A second death was also investigated on Sunday, around 2:15 p.m., when officers were dispatched to Conference Drive, behind Food Lion, for a medical call.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with James O'Daniel, who notified authorities that 44-year-old Aaron Erick Lee, of Dalton, stopped by the location, which is a homeless tent community, to bring ice and other items for the homeless population located in the area. O'Daniel told officers that Lee fell at the top of the embankment where the tent community is located and had, what appeared to O'Daniel, to be a seizure. EMS was called to the scene and O'Daniel told officers that was when Lee jumped up and ran about 10 to 15 feet into the woods and fell. When EMS arrived to the scene, Lee was in full cardiac arrest.
Calhoun Fire and Gordon EMS transported Lee to Gordon ER. CPD took possession of Lee's wallet, which had fell out of his pocket when he fell, and turned over the red Ford Ranger that Lee was driving to wrecker service. Officers noted that on the hood of Lee's truck was a can of Red Bull that was about half full. O'Daniel told officers that Lee was drinking from the can before they carried everything up the embankment. Lee was pronounced dead at Gordon Hospital of what appears to be natural causes.