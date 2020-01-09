Invitations went out last week for the Gordon County Family Resource Center's "An Evening of Love and Laughter" fundraiser, presented by Owens Security Solutions. The elegant eighth annual event, set around the theme "Unmask the Night," will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 209 N. Wall Street and will feature live entertainment, a live and silent auction, food and fun.
First started in 2012, the event began as a way to bring awareness to Prevent Child Abuse Gordon and the programs of the Family Resource Center, as well as a way to supplement grant funding and sustain the programming offered through both. The board of the Family Resource Center at the time wanted to take the opportunity to bring an exciting evening to Calhoun in time for Valentine's Day celebrations. It has since become a hallmark of the season county-wide.
"It's a nice evening out here locally in Calhoun with a nice meal and entertainment. All proceeds will go toward child abuse prevention efforts in Gordon County. We receive grant and United Way funding, but there are always programs grants don't cover, and grants require a match, so local donations are much appreciated to fill in the gaps," said Angela White, executive director of the Family Resource Center. "Throughout the years, we have expanded services, so the more donations we receive and the more grants we can write, the more services we can provide to the community. It takes the funds we receive every year to keep doing the work that we do."
Last year's event raised $27,500 for the Family Resource Center. White said she expects about 175 people to be in attendance this year.
She also announced that the entertainment for the night will be hypnotist William Mitchell, whose experience includes more than 12 years of shows nationwide. The auction will feature items donated by those living in the area. Donations are still being accepted at this time.
For more information or to donate, contact Angela White by calling 706-625-3311.