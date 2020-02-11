Unmask the Night, the latest iteration of the Gordon County Family Resource Center's annual "An Evening of Love and Laughter" fundraiser, was held on Saturday, Feb. 1, and the event raised more than $14,000.
The goal of the Family Resource Center is to prevent child abuse in all its forms, including physical, sexual, emotional and neglect, in Gordon County. Many of its programs are funded through grants, however, those that are not are funded through the "An Evening of Love and Laughter" fundraiser each year.
Angela White, executive director of the center, said hundreds of thousands of dollars have been put to use in the community through this fundraiser since it started back in 2012.
“Throughout the years, we have expanded services, so the more donations we receive and the more grants we can write, the more services we can provide to the community. It takes the funds we receive every year to keep doing the work that we do," White said. "We had a very successful night this year. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, and the hypnotist was a hit for sure."
White also wanted to give a special shout out to those who sponsored the event. Sponsors included Owen Security Solutions, Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Landscape Creations, Bentley Dye, Greater Community Bank, North Georgia National Bank, AdventHealth, Shaw, JMA Placement Inc., Erik and Audra Arnold, Pam Stewart, Josh and Sarah Davis, and several others.
"I would like to thank everyone who attended, sponsored and donated items for the auction," White said. "You are making a huge difference for the children in this community by supporting us and the work we do. Thank you."
For more information about the Family Resource Center of Gordon County and its programs, visit www.frcgordon.org.