The United Way of Gordon County is lacing up its running shoes ahead of the Unity Run XXVI 5K, planned for Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.
The annual race is the kickoff event and largest fundraiser for the charity organization, and proceeds help support the 18 local agencies the United Way works with.
"The Unity Run is more than an annual 5K and fundraiser – it highlights our community’s commitment to create lasting change," said Jennifer LaTour, executive director of the United Way of Gordon County.
The 1K Kids Run, sponsored by AGC Pediatrics, will start at 5 p.m. for kids ages 3 to 11. The starting line for the 1K is beside the Gordon Central High School baseball field, and runners cross the finish line on the track at Ratner Stadium, and high school cross county teams will be running with the little ones to help keep them on course. Registration is $15 for kids.
The Unity Run XXVI 5K begins at Warrior Path at GCHS beside the tennis courts and finishes at the intersection of Court Street and Park Avenue in Downtown Calhoun. Registration is $25 for adults.
Kids who run the 1K can also run the 5K at no additional cost.
Registration is available online at gordoncountyunitedway.org. Race day registration will be available starting at 4 p.m. in the GCHS cafeteria. Late and race day registration is $30.
All runners and volunteers may pick up their race number and shirt the day before the race on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Historic Calhoun Depot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Race bibs will also be available on the day of the race in the GCHS cafeteria starting at 4 p.m.
Runners are asked to park downtown, as buses will be running from from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. from downtown to GCHS. No buses will run after the race. The Unity Run is held rain or shine.
Awards include: Grand Master, Overall Top Male and Female, and Top Runner in Each Age Division.
Last year, Mohawk Industries won the Most Overall Participation Award and Apache Mills won the award for Highest Percentage of Employees running. Two local banks tied with 100% of their employees participating in the Unity Run: Century Bank and Greater Community Bank of Calhoun. The Small Business winner went to Starr-Mathews Agency, Inc.
"Even if you are not running in the race, you can attend and cheer on the runners and walkers," LaTour said. "This time of year is also one of the most exciting at United Way. I am able to witness people at their best as they dig a little deeper and donate to help those who are in need of a hand."