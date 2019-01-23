With the pews of Friendship Baptist Church filled Sunday evening, as community members gathered to pay tribute to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., Pastor James Washington Jr. looked toward the future in his Prayer of Unity.
“Let this service not be the only time in a year where we all get together,” he said, adding that the meaning of this united gathering must be carried out throughout the year, each and every day in the hearts and minds of those in attendance.
The annual service, put on by the Martin Luther King Planning Commission, carried the theme of “Unity in the Community,” as a number of speakers spoke to the importance of coming together, regardless of race, religion or background.
One of these speakers was Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, who was recognized as the new chief after taking over last year for the retired Gary Moss.
Pyle said that it was with “a heavy heart” that he came to the service Sunday, after his first six months as chief saw an officer shot, an officer take a life and an officer involved in a wreck while chasing a suspect. But when worship began, he said he found the purpose of his attendance, a reminder that “all you gotta do is call the name of Jesus.”
“I needed to be here,” Pyle said. “I think God placed me here today.”
Pyle turned to the legacy of King in his speech, a legacy witnessed in the scene of the evening.
“Long after his death, he’s still moving people and bringing us together,” the chief said. “I wouldn’t be here today without him.”
To finish it off, Pyle followed the time-honored tradition of servicemen by gifting a challenge coin to Walter Harris, the chairman of the MLK Planning Commission. Inscribed on the coin was the message, “You wear the full armor of God.”
Amanda Wilson Tate — the chairwoman of the Gordon County Democratic Party, though she took off her “Democratic hat” — shared pieces of King’s last speech — “I’ve been to the mountaintop” — while connecting his message to current political and social climate in the U.S.
“He called us to unity,” she said. “Our unity must be based on our common humanity.”
She encouraged those in attendance to put in the extra effort to find the common ground needed for fruitful relations, rather than only focusing on the differences between us.
Gordon County Probate Court Judge Richie Parker, prior to a singing performance, told the crowd that his presence in the church Sunday was evidence King’s dream is alive.
“I wanna tell you that I love you,” he told attendees.
The program was dedicated to the memory of Rikkila Christian, who always attended the service to speak on the work of King. Christian, who died last year, was the granddaughter of Eula Mae Bowen, who successfully petitioned for a Calhoun street to be named after King. Those close to Christian and Bowen shared what they meant to the community.
“We need to learn how to love God, how to love ourselves and how to love one another,” said Tonia Winters, the daughter of the late Calhoun Police Chief Willie Mitchell.