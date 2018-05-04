United Way YLS has successful first quarter

United Way of Gordon County is pleased to announce exciting news from the first quarter of 2018.
The United Way of Gordon County Young Leaders Society (YLS) Steering Committee would like to thank the community for their participation in the 2nd-annual Color Run held on March 17. With money raised from this event, the committee was able to purchase over $300 worth of art supplies for their quarterly service project. The art supplies were donated to the Family Resource Center’s Prevent Child Abuse Art Therapy program. Some of the items donated include: markers, crayons, glue sticks, paper towels, laundry detergent (for making slime), canvases, modge podge, paint brushes, sketch pads, air dry clay and assorted beads.
YLS members are dedicated individuals who are interested in philanthropic service, volunteerism, and networking with others. YLS allows unique opportunities to be involved in a network of rapidly growing diverse young professionals in Gordon County. These opportunities will allow prospective members to interact with the 18 partner agencies as well as business leaders in the area. Your commitment to YLS Gordon County allows the group to give back in unique ways to agencies in the Calhoun/Gordon County Community. YLS is the growing group of choice for up and coming professionals in the community. If you have questions about membership, please contact YLS Committee Chair Chris Pierce at 706-217-3708.