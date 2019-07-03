Bekah Kirby said that while she may not be native to Calhoun, she has already fallen in love with the city and feels this is now her hometown.
Kirby joined new Executive Director Jennifer LaTour at the Gordon County United Way last month as the community and finance manager.
“We both definitely want people to see that even though we’re not from here, we love this community, and we’re excited to step in and carry on all the things the United Way has accomplished here,” said Kirby.
Although she has a business degree from Dalton State College and most recently worked in loan servicing, Kirby’s goal was to work for a non-profit that has an impact on the area. She moved to Calhoun in September of 2017 when her husband, Jeremy Kirby, took over as pastor of a local church.
She had previously worked for a church in her hometown of Alpharetta, coordinating more than 150 volunteers as part of the church’s high school ministries, and she still has that call to serve.
“I wanted to do something for our community, something to make a difference,” Kirby said.
In role with the United Way, Kirby will manage donations and meet with community partners and the organization’s 18 agency partners. The fiscal year for the United Way began Monday, so she and LaTour will be busy in the coming months as their partners host kick-off celebrations for their own campaigns.
LaTour took over in April for previous director Vickie Spence, and she and Kirby praised for Spence for all her work.
“We know we have big shoes to fill,” Kirby said.