The executive director of the United Way of Gordon County, Jennifer Latour, said Tuesday that the fundraising organization has already reached 78% of its 2020 campaign goal of $750,000.
Latour said they are still seeking additional donations to try and reach the goal before the end of the year.
"Your donation enhances school readiness and strengthens family dynamics, prevents child abuse, provides rent and utility assistance, and ensures that youth and adults are healthy and avoid risky behaviors," she said.
Donations can be made online at gordoncountyunitedway.org or by calling the United Way of Gordon County at 706-602-5548.