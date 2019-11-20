United Way - 78%

Pictured are the members of the United Way of Gordon County Board of Directors, including, back row from left, Jim Lay, Ian Campbell, Bekah Kirby, Michelle Frix Ward, Crystal Purser, Shane Watson, Jason Awtrey, Crystal Boone, Christi Bennett, Jennifer Latour, Michael Wilson, Chris Tarpley and Chris Pierce, and, front row from left, Ray Denmon, Matthew Blackstock and Sam Curtis.

 Contributed

The executive director of the United Way of Gordon County, Jennifer Latour, said Tuesday that the fundraising organization has already reached 78% of its 2020 campaign goal of $750,000. 

Latour said they are still seeking additional donations to try and reach the goal before the end of the year. 

"Your donation enhances school readiness and strengthens family dynamics, prevents child abuse, provides rent and utility assistance, and ensures that youth and adults are healthy and avoid risky behaviors," she said. 

Donations can be made online at gordoncountyunitedway.org or by calling the United Way of Gordon County at 706-602-5548.

