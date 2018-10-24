First Bank of Calhoun is earning the first name for United Way of Gordon County. They are the first financial institution to complete their 2019 United Way pledge with one hundred percent participation from their employees.
When First Bank opened they immediately became one of United Way’s community partners. They have supported Dancing with the Stars and the Unity Run since opening in Calhoun. They join a group of other bankers who support United Way and the community in a very positive way.
United Way of Gordon County is approaching thirty percent of our $750,000 goal. The official kick off was the 25th Unity Run held on Sept. 25, and the campaign is well underway. The funds from the campaign support 18 agencies working in Gordon County. For information about how other companies and individuals can help, contact United Way of Gordon County at 706-602-5548, drop by the Calhoun Depot, or go on-line at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org. Your dollars stay in Gordon County helping our community!
The Board of United Way of Gordon County wishes to thank the following individuals, organizations, and companies for their support. Others campaigns are ongoing and will be reported when the results are finalized.
