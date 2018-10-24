United Way campaign

Pictured are Michael Wilson (from left), United Way of Gordon County Board member and bank employee, Deidra Brumlow, Caroline Askew, Madelyn Patterson, Kim Silvers, Julie Walraven, Vickie Spence, UW Executive Director Candy Landress and Ashley Shropshire. / Contributed

First Bank of Calhoun is earning the first name for United Way of Gordon County. They are the first financial institution to complete their 2019 United Way pledge with one hundred percent participation from their employees.

When First Bank opened they immediately became one of United Way’s community partners. They have supported Dancing with the Stars and the Unity Run since opening in Calhoun. They join a group of other bankers who support United Way and the community in a very positive way. 

United Way of Gordon County is approaching thirty percent of our $750,000 goal. The official kick off was the 25th Unity Run held on Sept. 25, and the campaign is well underway. The funds from the campaign support 18 agencies working in Gordon County. For information about how other companies and individuals can help, contact United Way of Gordon County at 706-602-5548, drop by the Calhoun Depot, or go on-line at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org. Your dollars stay in Gordon County helping our community!

The Board of United Way of Gordon County wishes to thank the following individuals, organizations, and companies for their support. Others campaigns are ongoing and will be reported when the results are finalized.

Mathew and Parlo Carpet

AT&T Corporate Gift

Field Turf Employees Contribution

Kyle and Vivian Smith

First Bank of Calhoun Employees Gifts

Debra Owens

Jeanette Mellinger

Gordon County Civic Club

Michael and Linda Barber

Shaw Employees’ Contributions

Shaw Corporate Gift

Gary and Lucia Eastham

Jerry and Mary Sterling

Kimm and Beverley Primmer

Kroger Employees Gifts

Ashley Goble

Charles and Vickie Spence

Rebecca Brown and Associates Real Estate, LLC

James Billy Green

Angela B. Green