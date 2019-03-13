031319_TCT_UnitedWay_1

United Way of Gordon County (UWGC) has once again completed a record breaking fund raising campaign for 2019. The funds raised go to support the 18 United Way agencies working in this community to assist families, children, the disabled, seniors, and animals.

This year’s goal of $750,000 was exceeded with a pledged amount of $846,704.75. Not all the funds pledged will be collected. Over 75 percent of those pledging a gift to UWGC are doing so using payroll deduction from the pay check to honor their gifts. Donors can more easily budget a small amount over the year that results in a generous gift.

During the year donors may move, change jobs, or have other reasons to discontinue their contributions. For many years UWGC has kept the loss rate to 10 percent or less which is considered very good in the nonprofit world.

Another strong characteristic of the Gordon County donors is the percentage rate at which they participate. Gordon County donors have led Northwest Georgia in participation from their employees. Shaw and Engineered Floors have consistently performed at above 70 percent of their employees donating to UWGC, while Mohawk in the last five years has led the Gordon County campaign as the largest donor.

Also, small businesses like Starr Mathews Insurance Agency, M & S Logistics, First Bank, and NorthSide Bank continue to hold 100 percent participation campaigns each year.

“This community is amazing,” explained Executive Director Vickie Spence. “Year after year the amount of pledged dollars, as well as, collected dollars has grown. Because of the generosity from the many donors the amount given to the agencies each has grown also. UWGC is here to support the needs of the community by providing funds to those agencies who offer the direct assistance to those seeking help.”

Below is the list of those very generous donors who year after year step up and provide support for this community. The UWGC Board of Directors wishes to thank all who were able to contribute this year. Gordon County is a special place to live, work and raise a family because of the true sense of community and concern that is shared by so many.

Thank you

2019 Donors

Mathew and Parlo Carpet

AT&T Corporate Gift

Field Turf Employees Contribution

Kyle and Vivian Smith

First Bank of Calhoun Employees” Gifts

Debra Owens

Jeanette Mellinger

Gordon County Civic Club

Michael and Linda Barber

Shaw Employees’ Contributions

Shaw Corporate Gift

Gary and Lucia Eastham

Jerry and Mary Sterling

Kimm and Beverley Primmer

Kroger Employees Gifts

Ashley Goble

Charles and Vickie Spence

Rebecca Brown and Associates Real Estate, LLC

James Billy Green

Angela B. Green

Thomas and Gail Pierce

Patricia Stephens

Tera Lusk

Phyllis Purdy

Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Harbin

Shaheen Carpet Mills

Starr Mathews Insurance Agency Employees’ Gifts 100%

Jerry and Teri Carroll

Jerry and Sally Poole

Russ and Lisa Edwards

Ed and Jane Weldon

Joe and Nelda Ragsdale

Engineered Floors Employees’ Gifts

Haley and Pam Stephens

Gordon County Realty

Fitness First of Calhoun

Betty Beamer

H&P Stephens Properties

Steve and Diane Robbins

Bert and Anne Vaughn

Harry Young

The Bobbye Harris Foundation, Inc.

Joan Sutherland

Mohawk Industries Employees’ Gifts

Mohawk Industries Foundation Corporate Gift

Bob and Carol Nance

Mike, Nash, and Robert Nance

Presley and Dean Hamilton

Carrie, Dan and girls, Tanna, Cara, and Grace Key

Erin and Al Hill III, Al IV, Nance, and Caroline Hill

Dennis and Sharon Alexander

UPS Employee Gifts

Ronnie and Margie King

Mannington Corporate Gift

Carol Inman

Dr. and Mrs. Phil Gray

Oothcalooga-RPTC-GK, LLC

Ginger King

AYCO Charitable Foundation The Ganley Family Fund

Synovus Employee Gifts

Dr. and Mrs. Bradley Goff

Synovus Corporate Gift

The Dixie Group Foundation, Inc.

Patsy Craig

David McLeod

Steve and Lynn Meade

Dr and Mrs. Will Theus

Gordon County Government Employees’ Gift

Shawn and Kim Brown

Rebecca Brown and Associates Real Estate

Gordon County Schools Employees’ Gift

Voluntary Action Center Employees’ Gift

Prevent Child Abuse Gordon County Employees’ Gift

Dr. and Mrs. Craig Box

Michael’s Carpet

Mannington Employees’ Gift

George Chambers Resource Center Employees’ Gift

Engineered Floors Corporate Gift

M & S Logistics Employees’ Gift

Apache Mills Employees’ Gift

George Chambers Resource Center

Drs. Thomas and Susan Dyars

Dr. and Mrs. Norman Garner

City of Calhoun Employees’ Gift

Bentley Dye Services Employees’ Gift

Bentley Dye Corporate Services Gift

City of Calhoun Employees’ Gift

Fox Systems Employees’ Gift

Gordon County 4-H Members’ Gift

Gordon County Recreation Department Youth Basketball Tournament

Calhoun City Recreation Department Youth Basketball Tournament

AT&T Employees’ Gift

Advent Health Gordon Employees’ Gift

Greater Community Bank Employees’ Gift

BB&T Employees’ Gift

Wells Fargo Employees’ Gift

Walmart Employees’ Gift

Billie Jean Erwin

Unity Run Sponsors and Participants