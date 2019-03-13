United Way of Gordon County (UWGC) has once again completed a record breaking fund raising campaign for 2019. The funds raised go to support the 18 United Way agencies working in this community to assist families, children, the disabled, seniors, and animals.
This year’s goal of $750,000 was exceeded with a pledged amount of $846,704.75. Not all the funds pledged will be collected. Over 75 percent of those pledging a gift to UWGC are doing so using payroll deduction from the pay check to honor their gifts. Donors can more easily budget a small amount over the year that results in a generous gift.
During the year donors may move, change jobs, or have other reasons to discontinue their contributions. For many years UWGC has kept the loss rate to 10 percent or less which is considered very good in the nonprofit world.
Another strong characteristic of the Gordon County donors is the percentage rate at which they participate. Gordon County donors have led Northwest Georgia in participation from their employees. Shaw and Engineered Floors have consistently performed at above 70 percent of their employees donating to UWGC, while Mohawk in the last five years has led the Gordon County campaign as the largest donor.
Also, small businesses like Starr Mathews Insurance Agency, M & S Logistics, First Bank, and NorthSide Bank continue to hold 100 percent participation campaigns each year.
“This community is amazing,” explained Executive Director Vickie Spence. “Year after year the amount of pledged dollars, as well as, collected dollars has grown. Because of the generosity from the many donors the amount given to the agencies each has grown also. UWGC is here to support the needs of the community by providing funds to those agencies who offer the direct assistance to those seeking help.”
Below is the list of those very generous donors who year after year step up and provide support for this community. The UWGC Board of Directors wishes to thank all who were able to contribute this year. Gordon County is a special place to live, work and raise a family because of the true sense of community and concern that is shared by so many.
