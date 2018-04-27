On Saturday, April 21, Gordon County 4-H had fourteen youth compete at the district shotgun qualifier match hosted in Blairsville by Union County 4-H. At the match, participants shoot in a modified trap format, with two practice shots followed by twenty-five scoring shots. In order to qualify and advance to state, 7th and 8th grade competitors must break 16 out of 25 targets and high school competitors must break 20 out of 25 targets.
Gordon County 4-H junior competitors were Kaylee Collis, Austin Forthe, Will Freeman, Jaden Lowery, Breana Manning, and Roger Miller. Gordon County 4-H senior competitors were Robbie Chance, Joshua Collis, George Freeman, Will Gallman, Halle Moore, Zackery Pack, Gracy Sexton, and Shelby Walker.
Competitors advancing to state are Joshua Collis, Austin Forthe, George Freeman, Will Freeman, Will Gallman, Jaden Lowery, Breana Manning, Roger Miller, and Zackery Pack. State competition will be held at Rock Eagle 4-H Center on Saturday, May 12.