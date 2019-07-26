The Georgia Department of Labor this week reported an increase in unemployment in Gordon County, up half a point from 3.2% to 3.7%.
It is not unusual to see unemployment make a spike up in June.
Typically, more people enter the workforce as high school or college graduates finish their studies.
Similarly, education-related employees who are not on an annual contract are generally able to file for benefits during the summer months.
In Rome and Floyd County, the labor force increased in June by 393. The total was 44,684. That number is up by 399 from the total from June 2018.
The June trend was pretty much the same across the entire region.
In Bartow County, the June rate was 3.6%, up from 3.3 in May. Chattooga County registered a half point increase from 3.5% in May to an even 4% in June.
Polk was up from 3.7% to 4%, Walker County was up from 3.2% to 3.7% and Whitfield County was up from 3.7% to 4.2%.
The jobless rate for the entire 15-county Northwest Georgia region in June was 3.7%, up from 3.3% in May, but down from 4.3% in June of 2018. Across the region, including Dade, Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Gordon, Chattooga, Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Paulding and Haralson counties, more than 405,300 residents were on a job, however another 15,767 were looking for employment.