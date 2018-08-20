UGA’s admissions team reaches out to students, families across Georgia

In addition to meeting with prospective students and their families across Georgia this year, the University of Georgia admissions staff will host hundreds of events on campus. Here, admissions student intern Ashley Carter talks with a visitor at the Visitors Center.

 Athens, Ga. – The University of Georgia admissions team will continue its tradition of traveling extensively across Georgia this fall to meet with students, families and high school counselors. One of the stops will be in Calhoun, at Calhoun High School on Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 6 - 8 p.m.

The 2018 Georgia travel plan will be similar to last year when UGA admissions visited 207 Georgia high schools, attended 68 Georgia college fairs and 47 Peach State Tour events, and hosted 34 other events in Georgia. Altogether in 2017, the UGA admissions team visited students and families in 137 Georgia cities in 291 Georgia ZIP codes.

“More than 85 percent of students at UGA are from Georgia, and the university is committed to serving students and families in our state,” said Patrick Winter, UGA’s admissions director. “During our outreach efforts, we answer questions about UGA’s programs and application process, but we also provide information about the University System of Georgia and emphasize that with its 26 schools, there’s one that will be a good fit for everyone.”

Visiting students and families in Georgia is so important that Winter will go on the road to meet with parents, students and counselors across Georgia in September.

UGA’s statewide outreach effort gets underway Aug. 20 in Augusta, Cordele and Dalton with plans to visit 23 cities across the state. UGA admissions counselors, along with colleagues from Georgia Tech and Georgia State, will make these stops during the annual Peach State Tour.

During the next 10 days, sessions will be held at high schools in north, south, central and coastal Georgia. The tour will visit Athens on Aug. 22. There are information sessions for students and their parents while others are for high school counselors.

Last year, 5,700 students, parents and counselors attended one of the statewide Peach State tour sessions. This year, the sessions are scheduled so that every Georgia resident is within 50 miles or less of an event. Peach State Tour sessions are free, but space is limited. Anyone interested in attending should register online at http://www.peachstatetour.org/

Tour dates and locations are:

Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m., Academy of Richmond County, Augusta

Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m., Dalton High School, Dalton

Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m., Crisp County High School, Cordele

Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m., Jefferson County High School, Louisville

Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m., Colquitt County High School, Moultrie

Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m., Marietta High School, Marietta

Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m., UGA Chapel on North Campus, Athens

Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m. Lowndes High School, Valdosta

Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m., Vidalia High School, Vidalia

Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m., Calhoun High School, Calhoun

Aug. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m., West Forsyth High School, Cumming

Aug. 23, 6-8 p.m., Howard High School, Macon

Aug. 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Paul Duke STEM High School, Norcross

Aug. 26, 4-6 p.m., Habersham Central High School, Mount Airy  

Aug. 27, 6-8 p.m., Savannah Arts Academy, Savannah

Aug. 27, 6-8 p.m., Gainesville High School, Gainesville

Aug. 28, 6-8 p.m., McIntosh High School, Peachtree City

Aug. 28, 6-8 p.m., Brookstone School, Columbus

Aug. 28, 6-8 p.m., Glynn Academy, Brunswick

Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m., Pierce County High School, Blackshear

Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m., Carrollton High School, Carrollton

Aug. 30,6-8 p.m., Charles R. Drew Charter School, Atlanta