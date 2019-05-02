The Gordon County Extension office is free educational events this month as part of its Lunch & Learn Series, with the second event set for this Monday.
The event this Monday is a day trip to the Arrowhead Wildlife Management Area for a walking tour. The facility does controlled burns and food plot work for wildlife habitat. In addition, duck habitat work is also a part of the Arrowhead facility. Guests will also learn about nuisance wildlife.
Guests are asked to dress appropriately for a walking tour. The trip will start at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Ga. 53 Spur SW in Calhoun, with a 9 a.m. departure. The expected return time is 2:30 p.m.
Up to 20 people can go on the trip. Guests are also asked to register at least three days prior to the event — a cooler with ice will be provided for those who do so. To register call Gordon Extension at 706-629-8685 or email Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.
Guests will need to bring their own lunch and drink to each event, whether it be at the Agricultural Service Center or on one of the trips.
The remaining events in the series after Monday will be May 10, May 21 and May 30, each at the Ag Center. The classes start at noon and end around 1:15 p.m. Guests are asked to register in advance for these events as well.
The May 10 event is titled, “What’s Eating Your Trees?” Courtney Brissey, of Cobb County Extension, will teach attendees about the bark and ambrosia beetles often found damaging trees in home landscapes. The class will teach you how to recognize the signs and symptoms of these beetles plus prevention and management options for your trees.
The May 21 event is titled, “Protecting Your Greatest Asset, Yourself!” The speaker is Alexis Roberts, of Bartow County Extension, who will discuss the key steps to make sure you are protecting yourself and fueling your body during gardening and farming activities. The discussion will touch on preventing skin cancer, nutrition intake and hydration.
The May 30 event is titled, “Dealing with Nuisance Wildlife.” The speaker is Greg Bowman, of Gordon County Extension.
Though wildlife is a great natural resource, at times wildlife and human interaction on a property can become a nuisance situation. Those attending will learn about wildlife behavior and options to reduce nuisance wildlife scenarios.