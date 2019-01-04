As we move into 2019, I would like to give some reminders on programming resources that our local UGA Extension office in Gordon County will offer.
The reminders are not new resources, but some that should be considered for the new year at hand. I will bounce from our 4-H program and then shift back to agriculture programming opportunities. I am looking forward to celebrating my eighth year as a county agent in Gordon County in 2019.
For starters, I wish every age-eligible youth would give our 4-H club a try in the new year. I am a product of Georgia 4-H and more specifically, Gordon County 4-H. It is hard for me to put into words how much being a 4-H member has helped me in my adult life.
I mainly was involved in the livestock exhibitor programs as well as livestock judging. I participated in project achievement and found time to attend summer camps and rallies. I have stated before that I accumulated many trophies and plaques from my 4-H days, but those items have lost their shine over time.
What shines more now is the life skills enhanced and learned by my participation in this great club. The skills of decision making, public speaking, team work, goal setting and learning how to win and lose with good sportsmanship can all be related to my time as a 4-H’er.
When we return from the holidays, Gordon Extension will jump back into 4-H activities in full force. You will be hard pressed to find a 4-H Club that will offer more and a wider variety of 4-H activities.
The early part of 2019, 4-H will be in peak project achievement with our younger members. This is where youth learn to conquer the fear of public speaking. The great part is youth are not assigned to a project, but get to sign-up in an area they enjoy for their presentation.
In addition, our shooting sports teams and judging teams will get going in early 2019. We will offer horse, livestock, dairy and poultry judging along with our BB, shotgun and archery programs. Before we know it, the time will arrive for our spring rallies and summer camps too.
Please visit out Gordon Extension website for more details or call and visit with our 4-H staff.
Now I would like to flip back to my program area of agriculture and natural resources. Throughout the year, I will constantly mention soil testing. Soil testing is still financially one of the best deals out there.
If you will follow the proper sampling procedure, we can get your soil sampling results with liming and fertilizing recommendations for what you are growing on that piece of ground. I always say that soil sampling can help take out the guesswork and hopefully give you more production or success in your growing efforts.
A soil sample is $9 to send to the lab including postage. That is a great deal when you consider how much you can spend for lime and fertilizer. It is nice to know how much you really need and what you really need to apply to that ground.
The most popular soil samplings are done on either home lawns, vegetable gardens or pastures/hayfields in our area. We have a tendency to be more acidic or lower pH in our area, so taking samples months prior to the growing season is a good idea.
Lime will be recommended to improve pH and will interact with soil slowly. Taking samples early in 2019 and getting lime applied if needed can give you some pH increase by growing season. We send in soil samples routinely, but hay samples can be far less in the numbers we mail to the lab.
This is unfortunate because if you feed hay, you need to know the quality of that hay in making management decisions on the farm. You can have times where the hay is of very low quality and may require additional supplemental feeding.
Also, we have times where nitrate levels in hay can be dangerous to feed to livestock. Just like we have soil probes that can be checked out for soil testing, we do have a hay probe that can be checked out to help you in taking hay samples.
You just have to call and make sure a probe for soil or hay testing is available. We can give you testing options for your hay.
Another resource is water testing. For water testing, we mainly will have folks come in wanting to do bacteria testing for well water. This is a time sensitive test where we will supply you with a kit so you can sample your water and overnight the sample to the lab yourself. The directions will be in the kit and you will ship the sample along with your payment.
Finally, we are looking forward to another banner year at the Gordon County Extension Office. Do not forget to check out our Gordon County Extension/Agriculture and Natural Resources Facebook page.
For more information contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.