UGA Extension Offering Two Foods Classes in September

UGA Extension in Gordon County is offering two separate classes about food nutrition and food safety, taught by two guest speakers from UGA Extension in Family and Consumer Sciences.
Coming up first on Thursday, September 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. is a Cooking for a Lifetime presentation titled “Diabetes: How to Live with It.” The presenter is Kisha Faulk, Northwest District Family and Consumer Sciences Program Development Coordinator. The program contains information about different types of diabetes, guidelines for healthy eating, and strategies for managing risk factors for diabetes. The presentation will include cooking demonstrations and tasting samples, as well as the chance to win a FitBit. Adults and youth are welcome to attend, but pre-registration with the Gordon County Extension Office is required.
On Thursday, September 20, UGA Extension in Gordon County in partnership with Gordon County Young Farmers is offering a ServSafe Food Handler Certification Training from 5:30-8:30 p.m. ServSafe is a recognized food safety sanitation course developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. This training is appropriate for any volunteer that works in concession stands or handles food on a regular basis. Bartow County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Alexis Roberts will be leading the class. The class is limited to 20 participants and the cost is $10; pre-registration is required and will close on September 10.
For more information or to register for either class, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.