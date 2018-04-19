U.S. Forest Service announces prescribed burn today in the Pocket in Sugar Valley area

Today the U.S. Forest Service - Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests, Conasauga Ranger District, will be conducting a 1,007 acre prescribed fire on the Pocket burn unit ~10 miles NW of Calhoun, 15 miles SW of Dalton. Cooperators include personnel from the The Nature Conservancy.
Today's growing season burn will benefit wildlife and the Georgia Aster wildflower. Wildlife Benefit from Spring Prescribed Fires - Carefully planned and controlled prescribed fire during the spring growing season can provide ideal habitat conditions for wild turkey and other wildlife. More: bit.ly/RxFireBenefits