The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present the first of its 2020 seminars when the Community and Government Affairs Committee hosts U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Pearl Gardner and Recruiting Assistants Charles Mullinax and Gina Prevette on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Calhoun Depot.
This seminar continues the committee’s partnership with local city and county governments to support the national Complete Count Census initiative as well as the Chamber’s commitment to economic growth and development.
The seminar is a two-fold program, with Gardner appearing as the keynote speaker. She will begin with a brief presentation on the history of the census. Her subject topic will focus on the vital impact that a complete count has on a variety of business and community sectors and will provide information about motivating citizens to respond to the census. Following Gardner’s presentation, Mullinax and Prevette will spend an additional hour at the venue, interfacing with citizens interested in working for the U.S. Census on the 2020 Project. Recruiting activity will not begin until the seminar has officially concluded.
“The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is excited to present the first of its 2020 Seminar Series sponsored by Mohawk Industries,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “The census is actually mandated by the United States Constitution and is America’s one chance each decade to count its population, which is vitally important in a variety of arenas. This data determines our representation in Congress, helps define voting and school districts, and determines funding for things like roads, schools, and hospitals. It has an impact on economic development in a community, since businesses use census data to decide where to locate a store, office or plant. These are just a few of the many ways a complete count matters and why the chamber immediately partnered with local government to accomplish the goal.”
“The Community and Government Affairs Committee is pleased to welcome Mrs. Gardner to Calhoun-Gordon County and eager to receive the information she shares,” said Brent Reynders, chairman of the committee and vice-president of sales and marketing with M&S Logistics. “The committee knows how important it is to secure a complete count and is eager to help spread that message throughout our community. We are grateful to Keith King, executive assistant with the Gordon County Administrator’s office, for spearheading local efforts to form the local Complete Count Committee last year.”
Reynders is supported by Co-Vice-Chairmen Wesley Alexander, Starr Mathews Agency, and Steve Bayzid, Taco House. The seminar will begin at noon, includes a catered lunch, and is free to chamber members.
Registration is required.