A two-vehicle wreck on Ga. 53 Spur near its intersection with Brookstone Boulevard on Friday afternoon resulted in injuries to the drivers of both vehicles, who were both taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment. Also, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old in on of the vehicles were taken to the Rome hospital with possible injuries.
According to Georgia State Patrol Sgt. 1st Class Seth Thompson:
Rhonda Ely, 47, of Adairsville, was seriously injured after her 2014 Hyundai Elantra was struck on its driver's side door by a 1995 GMC Sierra driven by Aaron Bowling, 26, of Sugar Valley. Ely and Bowling, who had visible injuries, were taken to FMC by Gordon EMS. Also in the car with Bowling were two infants. An update on their condition was not available Saturday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 11:47 a.m. Friday. Ely was on Brookstone Boulevard when she went to make a left turn in her Hyundai onto Ga. 53 Spur. Bowling was heading west toward Rome in his Sierra when Ely pulled out in front of him. The truck T-boned the Hyundai.
Charges are pending for Ely.
Ga. 53 Spur was shut down to traffic for just over an hour before the vehicles were cleared.