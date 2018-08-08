Two seriously injured in weekend motorcycle accident

One was airlifted and another sent for treatment by ground in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle accident on Highway 136 at I-75 Resaca Exit 320.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 2016 Harley Davidson was traveling east on Highway 136 in the right lane when a 2015 Ford Focus, that had been traveling north and left I-75 at Exit 320, attempted to turn left across Hwy. 136 to head west, pulling out in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the Ford and the rider and a passenger were ejected from the motorcycle over the top of the Ford, coming to a rest in the roadway just east of the impact.
Hannah Garrett, 19, of Calhoun, who was the passenger on the motorcycle, was transported by LifeForce to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga with serious injuries.
Mackenzie Kilpatrick, 23, also of Calhoun and the driver of the motorcycle, was transported by ground to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton with suspected serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford, 23-year-old Briana Putman of Denver, Colo., along with three passengers in her vehicle, did not sustain injuries in the accident.
Putman was charged with Failure to Yield After Stopping at a Stop Sign.