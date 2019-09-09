The Calhoun City Board of Education is requesting the current millage rate for schools of 17.733 mills be continued for the 2019-2020 school year. This is not an increased millage; however, this is a 12.21% increase over the rollback millage rate.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Depot Community Room, 109 S. King Street on Monday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will also be a third public hearing on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
With the second lowest total per pupil expenditure in the state compared to 180 school districts, Calhoun City Schools continues to provide quality educational opportunities for all students. A continuation of the present rate of 17.733 mills is necessary to meet the FY20 adopted budget and the school system’s short and long-term program requirements which include safety and facility needs at the present pre-K site.