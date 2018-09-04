Two injured, hundreds without power after Monday night wreck

According to the Georgia State Patrol, two men were injured and another jailed on six charges after a single-vehicle wreck on Monday night.
Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2018, GSP responded to a report of an accident on Dews Pond near Lovers Lane Road in Calhoun. A 2007 Ford Ranger, driven by Michael Shane Ashworth, 45, of Resaca, was traveling westbound on Dews Pond Road, just east of Green Meadow Lane. Ashworth failed to maintain his lane to the right and traveled off the north shoulder of the roadway. The front of the Ford struck a driveway culvert. After impact, the truck vaulted approximately 43 feet, striking a power pole with the front of the truck. After impact, the truck overturned and came to an uncontrolled rest in a tree line, facing eastbound on its right side. The area of impact was on the north shoulder of the roadway.
Ashworth told authorities that he fell asleep and ran off the roadway. The wreck caused a power outage that affected more than 700 North Georgia EMC customers.
An interior passenger in the truck, Richard Smith, 44, of Adairsville, was taken by ground to Hamilton Medical with unknown injuries. A passenger that was riding in the bed of the truck, 32-year-old Martin Buttery, of Calhoun, was transported by LifeForce to Erlanger with serious injuries.
Ashworth was charged with DUI, Failure to Maintain Lane, No Proof of Insurance, Driver to Exercise Due Care, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, and Purchase or Sale of a Controlled Substance.
Ashworth remained in Gordon County Jail at press time.