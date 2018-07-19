Two Gordon County 4-H’ers host Double Crown Lamb and Goat Show Clinic and Contest

Gabrielle and Jazmine Ralston are tenth grade students that have been in Gordon County 4-H and showing livestock for the past five years. Wanting to share their expertise and enthusiasm for showing livestock, the twins came up with and pursued the idea of a showmanship clinic for novice lamb and goat exhibitors. Using 4-H facilities under the supervision of 4-H livestock coordinator Tim Street, the Ralstons took complete leadership of the event, including planning the schedule, contacting guest speakers and the Georgia Department of Agriculture, creating and publicizing the entry forms, and coordinating all aspects of the program, titling it the Double Crown Show Clinic.
The Double Crown Show Clinic was held July 9-11 and had twenty-three registered participants from multiple counties, with youth ranging from elementary to high school age. The first day consisted of education about correctly showing lambs and goats, proper nutrition and feeding for show stock, wool care for lambs, and grooming/fitting techniques. The second day was very hands-on, with intensive showmanship exercises with the youth and their goat or lamb. In addition, the youth practiced clipping and fitting their own goat or lamb for the show ring. On Wednesday, July 11, the youth participants had the opportunity to show off their newly acquired knowledge and skills in the show ring, as the clinic concluded with a showmanship contest. There were three divisions in the contest, Junior (1st-5th grade); Intermediate (6th-8th grade); and Senior (9th-12th grade). Youth received detailed feedback on their performance in the show ring and what they could do to improve for the next time.
Evaluations of the clinic and contest showed that the education and hands-on experience was a great benefit to the novice exhibitors. The Ralstons are already looking forward to hosting the 2nd Annual Double Crown Show Clinic next summer. For more information about showing livestock, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.