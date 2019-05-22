In the act of running, particularly far from the starting point, a person reaches a time where the mind attempts to rein the body in. A thought emerges about a limit the runner has reached — that its time to stop. For Bryce Bussert, its at this exact moment in which a person can break through this perceived end and push beyond it, again and again.
“You can do a whole lot more than you think you can,” said Gordon Central’s 2019 valedictorian. “You can go farther than think you can. You can run some more then some more then some more.”
It’s this experience for Bussert, forged in the surrounding darkness of early morning runs before school and later during after school practices on the track and cross country course, which pushes him to excel, he said.
“The way that I’m able to excel in the classroom is a direct result of the way I was coached and the way I figured out how to compete on the track and the cross country course,” Bussert said.
In putting in the extra work, when no teammates or coaches were watching, Bussert found the place in which all great people must come to achieve their full potential.
“This really is what working hard to excel really looks like,” he said. “People who do great things, this is the type of work that they put in.”
So when Bussert found himself at Middle Georgia State University for his junior and senior years, surrounded by college students as well as participants in the Georgia Academy program at the school, which selects some of the best and brightest high school students around the state to take college courses as a resident on campus, he knew exactly how to rise to the occasion of competition.
Two diplomas
On May 9, Bussert received his Associate of Arts degree from Middle Georgia State, just over two weeks before his high school graduation.
“The past two years have definitely been awesome. And so were the two years before at Gordon Central,” he said.
After coming up through Belwood Elementary and then Ashworth Middle School, Bussert moved on to Gordon Central, as many members of his family had done so before. In his first two years, he spent a considerable amount of time focused on running, both in cross country and track, following in the footsteps of his mom, who holds the 800-meter record for the school. His was the track team’s top miler as a freshman and made it to state as a sophomore.
In addition to athletics, Bussert participated in just about any activity that drew his interest outside of his studies. He was heavily involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, organizing events and leading meetings, but also participated in the JROTC rifle team, Sources of Strength, Warrior Academy and student body.
“If there was some stuff there I did a lot of it,” he said. “I’m interested in just about anything and everything. And there’s a lot of different ways I could help out and try new things to put my time into and give back to the school and to impact students and the community.”
But the time he had for all these outside activities became limited once he was accepted into the Georgia Academy dual enrollment program.
Off to college
As a sophomore, Bussert was invited to participate in the Georgia Academy program at Middle Georgia, which is based in Cochran, south of Macon.
“Leaving Gordon Central is one of the most difficult things that I’ve done,” he said, adding that it wasn’t because he was afraid of living on his own, but rather he would be leaving his school family and the fellow students and teachers he cared for. “I feel like after two years I had done a large chunk of all the things that high school had for me, and they were great. It prepared me very well.”
For his first year in the program, Bussert did his best to try and split time between Middle Georgia and Gordon Central. He would schedule his classes on Mondays and Wednesdays so that as soon as he finished class, he would hop in his car and make the three and a half hour drive home to run in a track meet. Coach John Rainwater would have a kid ready to run for him if he didn’t make it in time for race. But when he made it, he would hurry to the track, throw on his uniform and jump into the starting position.
In his senior year, however, his classes — 16 to 17 credit hours — didn’t line up with the demands of the track season, he said. Not having to make it back to fulfill commitments in his hometown gave him the opportunity to further his involvement at Middle Georgia, including taking part in the student government, competing with the math team and giving tours of the campus.
Bussert said the difference between his decision to participate in the program and his fellow students was that many of them had negative high school experiences. That wasn’t the case for him.
“As far as a college experience, it’s been absolutely wonderful the way it prepared me to transition into the future,” he said.
Having some of the most high-achieving students in the state on one campus with him posed a challenge to Bussert, he said. He knew he had to work hard, and be driven by that willingness to compete, to see what he could achieve. When he first started, he said he didn’t fully grasp how this environment would change him and how it would push him.
“Living out on my own has been a formative experience in establishing independence and helping me realize that this is my education — it will be as great as I make it, and it will be as lame as I make it,” he said.
Future plans
In the fall, Bussert plans to attend Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s top liberal arts colleges. As a Spanish major at Middle Georgia, he plans to continue his study of language at Swarthmore by majoring in linguistics. But he also plans to major in economics.
Bussert said his desire to continue studying Spanish really started from his first course with teacher Connie Worley. He continued to study the language at Middle Georgia, and plans to utilize what he’s learned in Puerto Rico for almost two months this summer on a mission trip.
“I Love the art of language,” he said about wanting to study linguistics. “I wanted to have the ability that if God said on any random Tuesday I want you to go to some random country in the middle of nowhere and speak some little language, I want to be able to learn the language quickly and be able to integrate in full and get situated and be effective.”
Eventually, after college, Bussert plans to work his way to career in ministry and go through seminary before getting into Bible translation.
“I want to help people in anyway that I can,” he said, adding that economics is the best way to do the most good for the most people.
In moving forward, Bussert continues to think about the lessons running has taught him, and its why he specifically mentioned Shannon and John Rainwater, Mr. and Mrs. Coach, as two of the biggest influences on his life.
“If I even accomplish anything good, they can take a good bit of credit for the things they have done in my life,” he said.