Two men were arrested in Adairsville on marijuana possession charges following a standard traffic stop.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Larry Kirby, 19, and Steven Hensley, 31, both of Adairsville, were arrested and each charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Kirby was also charged with driving without headlights; Hensley was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
On Friday, an Adairsville officer pulled over a car for driving with no headlights. The officer noticed the driver and the passenger were nervous and then he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Once a backup officer arrived on the scene, the car was searched.
Marijuana was found in the car as well as a Hi-Point pistol which was reported to be stolen from Walker County. Both Kirby and Hensley remained in the Bartow County Jail as of Tuesday.