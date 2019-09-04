The Hardin brothers are now officially Bears. On Wednesday, Jordan and Joshua Hardin signed golf scholarships with Truett McConnell University in a signing ceremony at Gordon Central High School.
"Truett McConnell's getting a set of twins that are totally two different boys," Gordon Central golf coach Melanie Moore said. "Jordan is a fierce competitor and that's going to lead him to overcome competitors that may have more skill than him. He can mentally focus and really bear down. Josh, on the other hand, is a hard worker and he focuses on the off-time ... to get his game where it needs to be when he goes to competes."
Jordan Hardin said he and his brother were not thinking about Truett McConnell initially, but decided to tour the school based off of two teammates who attended the private school.
"I said 'Why not check it out because I really haven't heard of Truett McConnell,'" Jordan Hardin said. "Once I toured it, it was just a great college, a great community, the classes weren't super big, but also you can also get that one-on-one attention."
Jordan said the duo both visited Truett McConnell's campus in Cleveland, GA, at the same time. Jordan noted how he loved the visit, but his brother did not.
"We both had different emotions about it," Jordan said. "Over time, we both grew on it and he changed his mind after seeing what Truett McConnell could offer us as people, but also as athletes."
Joshua Hardin said being a Truett McConnell Bear is a good feeling, as both the school and the golf team are strong.
"It just shows how good the college is," Joshua said. "When we went there, they didn't really force me 'You should really come here.' It was like 'Y'all would choose if you want to come here or not.'"
Jordan said after trying out and playing with the Bears' golf team and speaking with the athletic director, the two realized they wanted to choose as a group.
Moore said the brothers have most improved their swing and ability to drive the ball since she first started coaching them in sixth grade.
"When they started growing and maturing, the distance part of their game changed," Moore said. "The distance and the strength is where I think they improved the most."
Moore said she will miss their leadership, noting their scores consistently ranked inside the top four, as only the top four scores are counted in tournaments.
"The guys sort of set the tone for how our season would be," Moore said. "Their scores are going to be missed, but also the other kids looked to them as the leaders. Which way the team was going (and) how we were going to be that day. I think, as twins, the support they can lend each other will mean so much for them."
Jordan said the pair got multiple scholarship offers, but added it was not a group decision. Rather, it was an individual choice on what college to commit to.
"Josh and I decided (on Truett McConnell) because we just knew that this college can make us better people, but also make us better golfers," Jordan said. "The easy part's done with, but now the hard part's about to start."
Jordan said he expects challenges in both the academic and athletic fields at Truett McConnell.
"Academically, you're not going to have a teacher say do this or that. You either show up to class or you don't," Jordan said. "Athletic-wise, everyone's good in college. It's not based off of skill, it's based off of who can survive. Going forward is knowing I'm going to have a challenge in front of me not being the top dog anymore. I have to ... put my head down and just push to see if I can be the best."
Joshua said it would be sad leaving his friends at Gordon Central, but is excited about a whole new life ahead of him.
"I tried to work on my golf game everyday, but there's always room for improvement," Joshua said. "You can't really perfect golf. It's not a sport you can be good at every single day you go out."