Calhoun High School senior James Matthew Turner, who has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, has been named a 2019 PAGE STAR student.
Kendra Arnold, the lead counselor at Calhoun High School, recently announced Turner as being the recipient of the honor. Turner is ranked first in the 2019 graduating class and had the highest SAT score among all seniors.
Turner is the son of Dr. Eric and Christina Turner. He has selected his social studies teacher Sean McKenzie as his STAR teacher.
“Matthew is an exceptional student and a leader in his class,” a news release from the school system stated. “He currently serves as student body president. He is also the president of Calhoun High School’s National Honor Society and BETA Club. Matthew is also a captain on the CHS Tennis Team.”
STAR — Student Teacher Achievement Program — in its 61st year, is sponsored, administered and promoted by PAGE — Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation. The program is also supported by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Department of Education.
Since its inception, the STAR program has honored more than 27,000 students and the teachers they have selected as having the most influence on their academic achievement, the news release stated. To obtain the STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
STAR begins each year in participating high schools throughout Georgia when the STAR student is named and chooses a STAR teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools, and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 165 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program.
Students then compete for school system titles, and those winners compete for region honors. Region winners compete for the honor of being named state PAGE STAR student.