A large crowd of residents from Gordon County and beyond turned out for a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday at BB&T Park in Downtown Calhoun.
The event, hosted by the recently formed group Friends of Trump alongside the Gordon County Republican Party, featured several speakers, including author and self-described "Frederick Douglas Republican" K. Carl Smith, who delivered the keynote address.
Smith, a black man, began his talk by acknowledging that he was perhaps the only person of color at the event Saturday.
"I'm not here because I'm black. I'm not here because you're white. I'm here because we have the same shared values," Smith said, before listing off tenants of the party.
Smith went on to say that the political left is out to get the president, and that anyone who is attacking Trump is also attacking his supporters. He said he expects the United States Senate to acquit the president in the ongoing impeachment trial on Wednesday but warned that political opponents will look to "play the race card" after that happens.
Smith told the crowd that although he thinks there has been an effort to turn the term "conservative" into a bad word, those that consider themselves conservative need to stand up and show support for their beliefs.
Smith spoke about Fredrick Douglas and how he was born into slavery before eventually escaping and becoming a leader of men and an advisor to five different presidents. He said Douglas inspires him because Douglas was a great messenger of liberty and citizens' rights. He also encouraged those in attendance to take their support beyond the rally.
"We got to get into the trenches. We got to talk to our friends. We got to talk to our family members. We got to talk to people who don't look like us," Smith said, before adding later, "Stay vigilant. Stay active. Stay in the trenches. Engage in conservation."
La Rae Pennel, president of Friends of Trump, echoed that idea after Smith spoke, saying a simple exchange between her and a friend led to the rally.
"I am an example of one person talking to another, and look how it snowballs," she said. "They say not to mix church and politics, but I do. I talk about it in Sunday school."
Kathleen Thorman, chair of the Gordon GOP, also spoke during the event. She praised the accomplishments of the president and encouraged voter registration, noting that Colorado and Virginia, states which had been traditionally red, have recently turned blue.
"Despite the attacks of our president, Trump continues to plow through for us," she said. "I mean, he is getting it done."
State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, also spoke, thanking the crowd for showing up to lend their support.
"Trump doesn't need Gordon County's vote, because he's already got it," said Barton. "The Democrats don't play by the rules, and Donald Trump doesn't either, and they don't like that. That's why we voted for him."
State Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, and state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, both of whom represent the eastern portion of Gordon County took their turns at the podium on Saturday.
Jasperse referenced the hundreds of federal court appointments made by Trump and talked about the need to register more voters, saying his daughter in Atlanta recently saw her neighbors doing a registration drive.
"But they're not going to vote like us. We need our people to vote. We need our neighbors to register and vote like us," he said.
Payne told the audience they needed to remain steady and continue to pray as they work toward re-election.
"This is the time for us to stand up. It's time for us to restore the rule of law," he said.
Other speakers included Lydia Hallmark, who read a letter from Julianne Thompson of Women for Trump; state Rep. Kevin Cooke, R-Carrollton, whose district includes Haralson County and part of Carroll County; Colt Chambers, chair of the Georgia Young Republicans; Kenneth Cole, representing Bikers for Trump; and Danny Hamilton, known for his "Trump Bus."
Officials activities for the event, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, wrapped up at about 3 p.m., though attendees hung around after to talk with officials and snap photos.