Soon we Americans will once again pause to celebrate our nation’s annual Independence Day. Amidst the picnics and fireworks on this Fourth of July, I sure hope that lots of people will take some time to truly think about freedom, about what it really means and about the great price that has been paid to preserve it.
However, it saddens me to admit that most of my countrymen will likely give little or no thought to liberty on this year’s holiday. Reflection about our nation and our way of life, for too many Americans, centers almost solely on the latest entitlement program and how it will benefit them, a pervading mindset which slowly and inexorably results in more and more government control of our lives and less and less freedom.
Let’s just suppose that freedom actually will be on the minds of many Americans this Independence Day. Let’s assume that there will be widespread and grateful reflection on such things as our political freedom, freedom of worship, freedom of the press, freedom to pursue opportunities and dreams, freedom of speech, and various other ways in which liberty is experienced. If that did happen, it would be a wonderful thing, humble citizens treasuring our heritage of freedom.
One could definitely make a compelling argument that the American experience of freedom is unique in the annals of world history. Certainly not all cultures and nations have such a historical legacy of liberty to celebrate.
However, the highest form of freedom, I’m calling it true freedom, transcends cultures, nations and even history itself. It can be experienced in the midst of the most despotic, totalitarian regimes. This freedom knows no bounds nor limitations. It can be fully experienced in the darkest prison cell, in the very depths of the gulag.
This transcendent freedom, true freedom, is the gift of God. It is given freely to all who believe in, or “receive” as the Bible also puts it, the Lord Jesus Christ as their savior. Jesus said, “... you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” Moments later, in the same conversation, he added, “... if the son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” (John 8:32, 36)
What Jesus is saying is that knowing the truth of God and believing in himself, the son of God, as savior makes a person truly free. Clearly Jesus is referring here to ultimate freedom, that freedom which supersedes all others and from which they all, in turn, derive their significance. So, genuine faith in Christ as one’s savior from sin results in ultimate, eternal, perfect freedom.
The Apostle Paul put it this way, “For freedom Christ has set us free ...” (Galatians 5:1a)
While it’s a wonderful, glorious thing to contemplate the overarching reality of true freedom, we ought also to be asking questions about how such perfect freedom manifests itself in our lives. How, specifically, do we actually experience this freedom? The Bible teaches us at least seven ways that believers in Christ have been set free.
We have been set free from the declaration of guilt upon each of us by God’s law. The Bible teaches that God’s law was given as a holy and yet humanly unattainable standard, to show us our sin and to drive us to the savior. “But when the fullness of time had come, God sent forth his son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem (i.e. purchase and set free) those who were under the law, that we might receive adoption as sons.” (Galatians 4:4-5)
We have been set free from the certainty of receiving God’s eternal wrath for our sins. The Bible declares that all men are sinners, and that they are therefore destined to receive God’s everlasting punishment for their sins, in eternal hell. “There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. For the law of the Spirit of life has set you free in Christ Jesus from the law of sin and death.” (Romans 8:1-2)
We have been set free from a state of spiritual death. The scriptures affirm that all people, outside of faith in Christ, are spiritually dead, unresponsive toward God ... dead toward God in terms of true saving faith. Once an individual receives Christ, by faith, as savior, they are made alive in Christ.
“And you, who were dead in your trespasses ... God made alive together with Him (Christ), having forgiven us all our trespasses.” (Colossians 2:13; see also Ephesians 2:4-5)
We have been set free from Satan’s rule over us. The Bible explains that all unbelievers live under the dominion of their father, Satan. His blinding, deceiving, crushing control must be broken. “... the god of this world (Satan) has blinded the minds of unbelievers, to keep them from seeing the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ ... (but) God, who said, ‘Let light shine out of darkness,’ has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.” (II Corinthians 4:4-6)
We have been set free from slavery to this world. God’s word declares that all unbelievers are actually in bondage to this world system, that man-centered system headed up by Satan. “Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ, who gave Himself for our sins to deliver (free) us from this present evil age ...” (Galatians 1:3-4)
We have been set free from the fear of death. The Bible shows us how the anticipation of death grips people with fear. “... that through death (Christ’s death) He might destroy the one who has the power of death, that is, the devil, and deliver all those who through fear of death were subject to lifelong slavery.” (Hebrews 2:14-15; see also I Corinthians 15:55-57)
We have been set free from slavery to sin itself. Unbelievers, the Bible asserts, are actually in bondage to sin itself. Sin holds them in its long, tight tentacles, and they are unable, in and of themselves, to break free. “But thanks be to God, that you who were once slaves of sin have become obedient from the heart to the standard of teaching to which you were committed, and, having been set free from sin, have become slaves of righteousness.” (Romans 6:17-18)
So, as Christians, we should definitely reflect upon and give thanks to God for the blessings of liberty in America on this upcoming Independence Day. But, in a far greater and deeper way, we must remember and cherish that ultimate freedom that we have in Christ Jesus. And, as we bow before God and honor him for his gift of eternal freedom, let us be eager and willing to share that good news with others, people everywhere who desperately need to be set free.
Let freedom — true freedom — ring!