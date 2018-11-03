Trinity Reyes is crowned the Calhoun High School homecoming queen at Friday night's game.
Reyes is the daughter of Ariel Reyes and Melissa Interiano. She has two siblings, Aaron and Janel Reyes.
Reyes and her family attend St. Clements Catholic Church. She has been a member of the Calhoun High marching band, playing the flute for five years.
Reyes recently passed the CNA state board exam and she is now a certified nursing assistant. She is a member of Calhoun High School’s HOSA, serving as an officer.
Her favorite subject was chemistry and her favorite teacher is Christina Long. After graduating, she plans to attend Dalton State College and pursue a career in radiology.
Some of her favorite memories of high school include marching every Friday Night at The Reeve and celebrating the state championship last year at Mercedes Benz stadium.
She would like to thank her amazing family, friends and teachers for all of their support, words of encouragement, love and kindness.
Reyes would like to give future students the following advice: Be involved, go to dances, attend Friday night football games, support your school and live in the moment because your time here at Calhoun High will go by faster than you think.
Reyes feels very honored to have been a homecoming nominee for all four years of high school and she is proud to be a Calhoun Yellow Jacket.