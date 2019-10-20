The Calhoun City Council announced last week that the city will observe Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 9 p.m. for children 12 and younger. Downtown merchants and businesses will host Trick or Treat in Downtown Calhoun on that day from 4 to 6 p.m.
