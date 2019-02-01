Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will welcome Elisabeth von Trapp for a concert next month featuring songs from “The Sound of Music.”
Trapp’s performance is scheduled for Feb. 15, starting at 7 p.m., at the church, 4301 Red Bud Road. Tickets are not being sold for the concert, but donations to the artist are suggested.
“Before the concert is over she will have the crowd gasping with the sheer beauty of her voice,” stated a review featured in the Boston Globe.
For Trapp, “the sounds of music are part of her earliest memories,” she said. Born and raised in Vermont, she is the granddaughter of the legendary Maria and Baron von Trapp, whose story inspired the 1965 movie “The Sound of Music.” She has been singing professionally since childhood.
Trapp has performed everywhere from European cathedrals to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Elisabeth has released five self-produced albums, and has performed across the United States, Austria and Russia.
“Inspired by her father Werner von Trapp’s guitar playing and singing, Elisabeth has carried on the legacy of the internationally renowned Trapp Family Singers,” a news release stated. “She began taking piano lessons when she was 8 and by the age of 16 she was playing guitar and traveling the back roads of New England performing with her siblings at weddings, church gatherings and town halls.”
“Building on her famed family’s passion for music, Elisabeth has created her own artistic style, at once ethereal and earthy, delicate and powerful,” the release continued.
Trapp has been compared to musicians like Judy Collins and Loreen McKennitt, and critics have called her voice “hauntingly clear,” “joyfully expressive” and “simply beautiful.”
“Elisabeth’s concert repertoire ranges from Bach to Broadway … Schubert to Sting,” a news release stated. “With equal ease and eloquence she sings timeless wonders like Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Favorite Things and Edelweiss, Lieder by Mozart, Puccini’s o Mio Babbino Caro, soaring gospel tunes, pop classics, and her own stunning compositions.”
National Public Radio, BBC-Radio, Japanese National Radio and CNN Spanish Radio have featured Trapp and her music. She has appeared on CBS’s “Eye on People,” ABC’s “Good Morning America” and BBC-TV.
“No one leaves an Elisabeth von Trapp performance unchanged ... audiences of all ages are drawn by the promise of her famous name ... awed by the beauty of her voice and musical arrangements ... their hearts touched forever by the astonishing sound of her unique new music,” a news release stated.
For more information contact the church at redbudrev@gmail.com.