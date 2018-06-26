Transfer truck accident backs up traffic for hours on I-75 Friday

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a tire blowout was to blame for what appeared to be a horrific wreck on I-75 Friday morning, snarling traffic for hours.
The single-vehicle accident happened in the southbound lane of I-75 around Exit 317 just before noon on Friday. A 2005 Freightliner, driver by Michael Parker of Jonesboro, suffered a tire blowout, sending the transfer truck into the median where it took out approximately 250 feet of guardrail.
Parker was ejected from the tractor trailer; he was not wearing a seat belt. He was transported by ground EMS to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton with non life-threatening injuries. According to GSP, he was released later Friday night.