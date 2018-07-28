Training to Save the Hemlocks

On Saturday, Aug. 25 Save Georgia’s Hemlocks will offer a training class on how to save endangered hemlock trees, a beautiful and important feature in our north Georgia communities. The event will be held at the Bent Tree Fireside Lounge, 40 Little Pine Mountain Rd. in Jasper from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Class will begin with an overview of the invasive insect called hemlock woolly adelgid that’s killing our hemlocks and what can be done to save the trees. Then it will provide complete, practical instruction covering the trees, the bugs, assessing infestations, cultural practices, chemical treatments, biological controls, cost and safety, volunteer training for assisting other property owners and working on our public lands.
REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. We hope you’ll plan to come learn how to save these valuable trees in your own community. Please contact Kim Wood at kimberlyraewood@gmail.com or 706-455-2313 to sign up.