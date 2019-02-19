Following a traffic stop due to having one missing headlight, an Adairsville man was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Joshua Brent Self, 43, of 340 Big Oak Tree Road, Adairsville, was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with DUI of alcohol and headlight violation.
Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 12, an officer noticed a car with one working headlight traveling on Red Bud Road. The car was pulled over, and the officer noticed the driver, Self, had bloodshot eyes that appeared to be glassy.
When asked if he had been drinking, Self said he had one beer. When asked a second time for confirmation, Self said he had two beers.
A second officer who arrived on the scene had Self perform sobriety tests, which resulted in positive indications of alcohol use. Self was placed under arrest and taken to the Gordon County Jail. Self has since been released on bond.