A Fairmount man was charged with drug trafficking and obstruction of officers after large amounts of methamphetamine were discovered in his possession during a traffic stop, which resulted in a confrontation with deputies, reports stated.
According to Gordon County Sheriff’s Office reports:
Matthew Lamar Lyn Patterson, 26, of 510 Ryo Mountain Road, Fairmount, was arrested and charged with obstruction of peace officers and trafficking of meth.
On Thursday, a GCSO deputy stopped a “suspicious” car on Cook Road in Resaca. When Patterson stepped out of the car, the deputy found a large amount of meth on his person. The deputy then tried to take Patterson into custody, at which point, Patterson began to violently resist his arrest.
Other deputies arrived on the scene and Patterson was eventually put in handcuffs. Following the arrest, two deputies received medical treatment for injuries obtained during the struggle to arrest Patterson,. The injuries were not life-threatening. This is not the first arrest of Patterson, according to Gordon County Jail records.
Patterson was taken to Gordon County Jail, where he remained Thursday evening.
Calhoun man allegedly trespasses twice on Line Street
While two CPD officers were investigating a trespassing incident, a second one was reported by a nearby resident, who provided a description matching the suspect of the first.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Eddie Hampton, 49, of 194 Blackwood Place, Calhoun, was arrested by CPD and charged with two counts of criminal trespass and public drunkenness.
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., two Calhoun officers responded to a reported burglary on Line Street. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who said Hampton had entered his apartment by turning the door knob and walking in without permission, scaring the resident. Hampton was a stranger to the complainant.
When the officers were still getting the full story, a woman approached them, saying she found a strange man of Hampton's appearance standing in her apartment, uninvited. The woman was shaking and crying as she explained what happened.
When the officers were walking around the area, they were notified that Hampton was getting in a taxi nearby. The taxi was stopped and both complainants identified Hampton as the man who had entered their residences without permission.
After detecting the smell of alcohol from Hampton, the officers transported him to the Gordon County Jail.
As of Thursday afternoon, Hampton remained in jail pending bond.