A Dalton man was pulled over for having a headlight out, which led to the officer discovering he had an existing felony warrant and was in possession of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Justin Alex Dollar, 25, of 1554 Land Road, Dalton, was arrested and housed in Gordon County Jail for possession of meth.
On Thursday around 2 a.m., Dollar was pulled over for having a headlight out near the Walmart on Ga. 53. When the officer scanned Dollar’s license and registration, he came back with a felony probation warrant for Dollar’s arrest through Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, though a charge for the warrant has not been indicated.
Dollar was asked to step out of his car and he was placed in handcuffs. The officer asked if he had any substances on his person, he said that he had meth. Dollar retrieved the meth and was taken to Gordon County Jail.
As of Thursday, Dollar remains in jail pending bond.