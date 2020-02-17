A traffic stop for a tinted license plate cover led an Adairsville Police Department officer to find more than nine grams of marijuana in a vehicle, then more than a pound of the plant at a residence, along with suspected THC butter, oil and other related items.
The following is a press release from the Adairsville Police Department:
"On Tuesday, February 11th, an officer with the Adairsville Police Department was sitting stationary on Poplar Springs Rd near Cass St. The officer observed a gray passenger car pass by. The officer noticed the tag was unable to be read due to a tinted tag cover and initiated a traffic stop.
"The officer then approached the vehicle and informed the driver of the violation asking for the driver's Georgia license to issue a warning for the violation. The driver who was identified as Michael Alberti appeared nervous as the officer approached with the written warning. Once the officer reached the driver’s window, he noticed the odor of marijuana coming from Mr.
"Alberti's vehicle. The officer then asked Mr. Alberti if he had any marijuana in the vehicle to which he stated that he did not. Mr. Alberti was asked to step out of the vehicle, while doing so the officer noticed several small pieces of marijuana in the driver's seat. A further search of the vehicle revealed small amounts throughout. A backpack located in the passenger floor contained nine grams of marijuana in a mason jar along with a metal grinder. While the officer continued to search Mr. Alberti became calmer telling the officer that he makes "edibles" that are gluten and dairy free. The officer told Mr. Alberti that he was free to leave and was given his written warning. Mr. Alberti shook the officer’s hand for the second time. Mr. Alberti was asked where he stayed at to which he replied the RV park meaning Leisure Time RV Park. The officer then turned over all information to the detective division immediately.
"Officers with the Adairsville Police department and detectives then went to the residence of Mr. Alberti to execute a search warrant. Once inside the officers noticed in plain view a multitude of drug related objects. A large amount of suspected marijuana was located in plain view as well. Suspected THC oil suspected homemade "butter" and jars containing suspected marijuana were also located. Officers also located multiple syringes containing a thick black liquid which appeared to be homemade THC oil. Numerous packaged of unlabeled pills were also located that appeared to be hand packaged and suspected to contain THC.
"Officers located digital scales in the kitchen. Multiple mason jars were scattered throughout the residence all containing suspected marijuana. In total officers collected over one pound of suspected marijuana during the search.
"Mr. Michael Alberti was arrested and booked into Bartow County Jail without further incident. Mr. Alberti is charged with O.C.G.A §16-13-30 Possession of Marijuana More than 1 oz, O.C.G.A §16-13-32.2 Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, O.C.G.A. §16-13-3(j) Purchase, Possess, Manufacture, Distribute or Sale Marijuana, O.C.G.A. §16-13-30(a) Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance."