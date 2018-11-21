All construction-related lane closures on interstate highways and primary state roads in Northwest Georgia will be stopped during the Thanksgiving holiday, starting at 6 a.m. today and running until 5 a.m. Monday.
“Northwest Georgians have been very patient with our construction throughout the year,” says Grant Waldrop, the district engineer at the Georgia Department of Transportation office in Cartersville. “We appreciate it very much and enjoy giving them these well-deserved breaks from lane closures. We hope everyone has a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving.”
Though most lane closures will be suspended, there may still be work near highways that will require long-term lane closures to stay in place, according to GDOT. Also, lanes could close due to wrecks or other emergencies.
“The Department wishes everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving, and urges drivers to slow down and drive alert. Drivers should adhere to the new hands-free cell phone law that went into effect earlier this year and ensure that everyone in their vehicle is wearing a seatbelt,” a GDOT news release stated.