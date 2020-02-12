Tracy Farriba with AdventHealth Gordon was recognized by the Board of Education on Tuesday for her work with the school system over the past several months. Farriba visited all of the district’s middle and high schools during the first semester to complete presentations for the student bodies at the schools on the dangers of vaping and smoking.
"Additionally, she volunteered her time at a community event for both city and county families during the fall to educate all concerning the dangers of the new vaping trends that a majority of minors feel is not a risky activity," said Jenny Hayes, Sonoraville High School principal who provided one of the nominations for the award.
Farriba has also recently worked with district leaders to plan additional outreach projects to benefit both staff and students.
“Tracy is a tremendous asset to our schools and our community. We appreciate her passion for our staff and students and their well-being,” Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools superintendent.
Farriba was honored during the district’s strategic planning summit with a gift sponsored by North Georgia National Bank, presented by President Chris Pierce.