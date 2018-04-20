Tractor-trailer loses control; snarls traffic on 41 N

Traffic on Highway 41 north near Ga 136 came to a halt on Thursday when a tractor-trailer lost control and left the roadway.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, shortly after 11 a.m. on April 19, a Milburn Hawkins Trucking tractor-trailer, driven by Michael Eaker, of Old Fort, Tenn., was traveling north on Hwy. 41. While attempting to negotiate a curve, the truck traveled off the east side of the roadway, down an embankment. The impact, according to the accident report, caused the vehicle to “flex and bust the windshield.”
No injuries were reported, and it took into the early hours of the afternoon to get the tractor-trailer out of the embankment. Eaker was charged with failure to maintain lane.