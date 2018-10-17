As autumn temperatures arrive, a few noteworthy events will complement the change of the seasons. This weekend, both the 12th annual Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Show and the Resaca Fall Festival will be taking place.
The tractor show will be held at Northwest Georgia Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, with daily tractor parades running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and activities lasting until 8 p.m. The event is kid-friendly, offers free admission and features all brands of hit-and-miss engines. In addition, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a raffle drawing with the grand prize being a 2003 John Deere Gator.
Ricky Matthews, the man behind the curtain, is looking forward to the show and encourages people of all ages to come.
“It’s a really fun show, probably one of the better events in the area,” Matthews said. “There will be close to 100 tractors.”
The Resaca Fall Festival will be held at the Resaca Town Hall and Community Center, 330 Walker St., is also a free event. Starting on Saturday at noon and running until 8 p.m., the festival will have free cake walks, live music, crafts, local vendors, trick-or-treating, hayrides and inflatables for children. Food and drinks will be provided at no cost. There will also be a costume contest — winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. — and rounds of bingo from 3-4 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. in the Community Kitchen, both with miscellaneous prizes.
The planning committee is still accepting vendors, although they are not allowing duplicate vendors. There are no vendor fees, however, there will not be water or power outlets provided for booths.
Tania Davis, outreach minister from Resaca Church of God, is helping coordinate the event with her church. She said a few other Resaca churches are assisting in the planning, facilitating and supporting of the festival.
The Resaca Fall Festival will take place rain or shine, Davis said. In the event of rain, all outdoor activities will be moved indoors.
Bring the whole family and your lawn chairs out to either or both of these fall-friendly events and enjoy the beginning of autumn in Gordon County.