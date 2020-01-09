Trackside Pizzeria and Pub was a bustle of activity Thursday evening as diners lined up to order brick oven pizza or grabbed a drink at the new restaurant’s bar.
Local restaurateur Derrick Williams, who also owns Duke’s Seafood and Wings, said the restaurant in Downtown Calhoun has been fairly busy since opening last week.
“It’s been good. People are lining up,” he said between loading the oven and slicing pizzas at dinnertime on Thursday evening.
Trackside occupies three storefronts of the recently redeveloped building on South Park Avenue.
The center of the three rooms features a kitchen serving brick oven-style pizza and plenty of seating.
The space to the left features an arcade, including a mix of older and newer arcade games. And the space to the right, adjacent to what will be Freight and Rail Brewing Co., includes additional seating, a full bar and pool tables.
Williams said previously he was excited to open a new business in town because people tend to complain about having few entertainment options in Calhoun, and he aims to bring life to the downtown area.