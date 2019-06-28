Local restaurateur Derrick Williams says his newest project — Trackside Pizzeria and Pub — should open in August, if the build out goes as planned.
Williams, owner of Duke’s Seafood and Wings, stopped by the location of his latest venture in downtown Calhoun earlier this week to check out the progress.
Trackside will occupy three storefronts of the building being redeveloped on South Park Avenue. The center of the three rooms will feature a kitchen serving brick oven-style pizza and plenty of seating. The space to the left will be an arcade, including a mix of older and newer arcade games. And the space to the right, adjacent to what will be Freight and Rail Brewing Co., will have additional seating and a bar.
Williams said the development of the brewery and their decision not to serve food was a big motivator for him to bring a restaurant into the new downtown space.
“You always hear there’s nothing to do in Calhoun,” said Williams. “We’re going to try to bring life to downtown Calhoun.”
He said Trackside will be a family-friendly environment, and he intends to bring in arcade games adults will enjoy, as well as virtual realty-style games and other fun things targeted toward entertaining kids.
The building is located on South Park Avenue between Court and Oothcalooga streets. It had been unoccupied for a number of years before recent redevelopment.