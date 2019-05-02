Last Thursday, the Sonoraville High School girls track and field team were crowned region champions for the first time in program history. The Lady Phoenix captured the region title with a total score of 160, 14 points more than region runner-up Calhoun Lady Jackets. 

GIRLS:

Sonoraville Winners

Individuals:

Faith Austin; 100-meter and 200-meter Dash

Riley Tripplett; 800-meter Run

Rachael Smith; Pole Vault

Maliyah Parks; Triple Jump

Teams:

4x100 meter relay - Anikia Holloway, Maliyah Parks, Raven Pasley, Faith Austin

4x400 meter relay - Kennedi Alldredge, Maliyah Parks, Kendall Whitehead, Riley Tripplett

Calhoun Winners

Individuals:

Emma Kate Smith; 400-meter Dash

Erin Barnes; 300-meter Hurdles

Malysha Winston; Shot Put

BOYS:

Calhoun Winners

Individuals:

Carson Speer; 100-meter Dash

Cole Speer; 200-meter Dash

Drew Rutledge; 400-meter Dash

Felipe Barrios; 3200-meter Run

Greg Carr; 300-meter Hurdles

Jaylan Harris; High Jump

Luke Moseley; Long Jump

Tonocito Martha; Triple Jump

Cole Griffin; Shot Put

Drew Rutledge; Discus Throw

Teams:

4x100 meter relay - Calhoun '1' - Greg Carr, Carson Speer, Drew Rutledge, Cole Speer

4x400 meter relay - Calhoun '1' - Cole Speer, Clayton Long, Drew Rutledge, Blalock Brody 

Sonoraville Winners

Individuals:

Seth Evans; Pole Vault