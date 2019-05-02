Last Thursday, the Sonoraville High School girls track and field team were crowned region champions for the first time in program history. The Lady Phoenix captured the region title with a total score of 160, 14 points more than region runner-up Calhoun Lady Jackets.
GIRLS:
Sonoraville Winners
Individuals:
Faith Austin; 100-meter and 200-meter Dash
Riley Tripplett; 800-meter Run
Rachael Smith; Pole Vault
Maliyah Parks; Triple Jump
Teams:
4x100 meter relay - Anikia Holloway, Maliyah Parks, Raven Pasley, Faith Austin
4x400 meter relay - Kennedi Alldredge, Maliyah Parks, Kendall Whitehead, Riley Tripplett
Calhoun Winners
Individuals:
Emma Kate Smith; 400-meter Dash
Erin Barnes; 300-meter Hurdles
Malysha Winston; Shot Put
BOYS:
Calhoun Winners
Individuals:
Carson Speer; 100-meter Dash
Cole Speer; 200-meter Dash
Drew Rutledge; 400-meter Dash
Felipe Barrios; 3200-meter Run
Greg Carr; 300-meter Hurdles
Jaylan Harris; High Jump
Luke Moseley; Long Jump
Tonocito Martha; Triple Jump
Cole Griffin; Shot Put
Drew Rutledge; Discus Throw
Teams:
4x100 meter relay - Calhoun '1' - Greg Carr, Carson Speer, Drew Rutledge, Cole Speer
4x400 meter relay - Calhoun '1' - Cole Speer, Clayton Long, Drew Rutledge, Blalock Brody
Sonoraville Winners
Individuals:
Seth Evans; Pole Vault