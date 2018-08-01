Top 10 named in this year’s Calhoun’s Got Talent

After top-notch performances by 17 acts on Saturday night, the Top 10 finalists were announced via the Harris Arts Center Facebook page.
Performing in the finals this Saturday, Aug. 4 are the following acts: LaToya Aker, Brandon Bagley, Aaron Blake, Blair and Bri Hall, Mason Mattila, Lauren McDougle, April Price, The Songsmiths (comprised of Mary Nell Podgorny, Calvin Smith and Susan Willerson), Catherine Thompson and Dustin Wallace.
Sponsored by Gordon Hospital, Calhoun’s Got Talent is one of Harris Arts Center’s signature fundraisers each year. The finals will be held this Saturday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Harris Arts Center in downtown Calhoun. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Harris Arts Center or online at www.harrisartscenter.com.